Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,650 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.05% of Corteva worth $21,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. OTR Global downgraded Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

Corteva Stock Performance

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.92. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

