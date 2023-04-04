Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $33,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 44.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $507,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 48.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after buying an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,621,000 after buying an additional 45,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.76.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $225.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.49.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

