Fifth Third Bancorp Invests $57.78 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 480,122 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,778,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $213.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.