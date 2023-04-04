Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 15,092 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 452,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $45,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $869,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 118,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Kennon Green & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $7,123,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

Insider Activity

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $97.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.70. The stock has a market cap of $151.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Articles

