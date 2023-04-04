Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 36,619 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,619 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.07% of Cummins worth $23,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cummins by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $238.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.65. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

