Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 36,619 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,619 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.07% of Cummins worth $23,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cummins by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 41.56%.
In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.
Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
