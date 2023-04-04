Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 7,997 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,569,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $99,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 179,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,807,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 887.4% during the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 47,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 42,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average is $60.36. The firm has a market cap of $269.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

