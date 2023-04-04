Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,880 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $39,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.8 %

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. William Blair began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

Shares of GD opened at $232.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.61. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

