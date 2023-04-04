Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.20% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $21,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $236.11 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $265.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.79. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

