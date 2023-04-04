Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.08% of L3Harris Technologies worth $32,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $198.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.20. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.73 and a 52 week high of $264.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.36%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.