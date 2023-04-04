Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,484 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.10% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $23,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.32 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $123.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.50.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

