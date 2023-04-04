Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,842 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $44,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 1,649.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,561,000 after acquiring an additional 983,982 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 41.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,627,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,708,000 after purchasing an additional 475,002 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 134.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 819,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,122,000 after purchasing an additional 469,100 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $19,082,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth $11,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

NYSE BERY opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $66.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average of $56.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BERY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

