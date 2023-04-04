Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,123 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $19,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 660.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after buying an additional 1,193,800 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Sysco by 27.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,437,000 after buying an additional 1,111,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 953,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,165,000 after purchasing an additional 803,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

NYSE SYY opened at $78.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.57.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

