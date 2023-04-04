Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 63,756 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $37,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Melius began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.22.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $193.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The company has a market capitalization of $166.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

