Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 102,945 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 279,579 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 102,945 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $37,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,938 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,700,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $100,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,024,836.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $100,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,024,836.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $68,148.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,518.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,984 shares of company stock worth $9,228,819 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce stock opened at $196.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 935.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.52.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

