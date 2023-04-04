Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 102,945 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 279,579 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 102,945 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $37,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,938 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,700,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.
NYSE CRM opened at $196.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 935.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.52. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $221.00.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
