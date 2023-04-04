Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 108,471 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 108,471 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $31,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $79.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.97 and a 200-day moving average of $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $105.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

