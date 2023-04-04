Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 108,471 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 402,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 108,471 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $31,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $79.67 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $105.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.46.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

