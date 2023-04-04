Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 28,247 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,246,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,247 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 4.65% of Steelcase worth $37,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Steelcase by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 170,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 62,142 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 79,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 35,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCS opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $960.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

In related news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $145,784.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Steelcase news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $48,088.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $145,784.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

