Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 31,688 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,862 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 31,688 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $34,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Boeing by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Boeing by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 66,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.88.

BA opened at $215.39 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

