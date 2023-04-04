Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 33,603 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,603 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.08% of Ecolab worth $31,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 56.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $166.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.51 and a 200-day moving average of $151.37. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 55.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.63.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

