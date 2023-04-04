Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 33,603 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,603 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.08% of Ecolab worth $31,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 429.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after buying an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 180.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,361,000 after buying an additional 389,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ecolab by 596.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after buying an additional 321,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ecolab by 161.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 479,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,194,000 after buying an additional 296,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

Ecolab Price Performance

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $166.02 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $185.50. The company has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

