Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 37,103 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,725 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,103 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.05% of Applied Materials worth $44,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Applied Materials by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $122.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.93. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.