Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 38,513 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,513 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $40,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 44.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 706,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,344,000 after buying an additional 218,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,061,000 after buying an additional 434,764 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $184.54 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $186.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.54.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

