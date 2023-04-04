Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 39,065 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,281,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,065 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $42,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FITB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 127.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,590 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,415,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,103,000 after purchasing an additional 792,580 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,236,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,273,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,535,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FITB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

FITB opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

