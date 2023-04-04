Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 5,389 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.08% of Norfolk Southern worth $45,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $3,255,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 68,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,800,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 159,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,245,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $208.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $276.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.27. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Read More

