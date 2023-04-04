Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 63,756 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 63,756 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $37,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $193.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $166.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.68. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

