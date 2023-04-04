Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 7,123 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,123 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $19,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in Sysco by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock opened at $78.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.57. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. TheStreet downgraded Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.