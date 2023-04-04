Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 7,455 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 368,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,455 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $31,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 124.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,484,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,559 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $83.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day moving average is $79.82.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

