Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 291,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $37,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 254,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 128,674 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,472,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,636,000 after purchasing an additional 210,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

Yum! Brands stock opened at $133.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.86 and a 200 day moving average of $123.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $500,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,088 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

