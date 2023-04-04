Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,513 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $40,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 706,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,344,000 after buying an additional 218,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,061,000 after purchasing an additional 434,764 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $184.54 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $186.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.54.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

