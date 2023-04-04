Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,071 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 28,627 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $25,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 27th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $146.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.74.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,572. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $194.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.02 and its 200 day moving average is $189.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.