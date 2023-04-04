First American Trust FSB Has $729,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First American Trust FSB reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $412.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $310.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $459.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $403.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.18.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.