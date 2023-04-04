First American Trust FSB Invests $205,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in International Business Machines by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $132.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.16 and a 200 day moving average of $135.14. The company has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

