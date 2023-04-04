First American Trust FSB Takes $252,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $907,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,650,000 after acquiring an additional 110,217 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $210.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $241.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

