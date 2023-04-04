First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $287,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 311.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,683,000 after purchasing an additional 463,749 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,596,000 after acquiring an additional 450,586 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 145.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 412,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,240,000 after acquiring an additional 244,604 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 200.4% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,932,000 after acquiring an additional 179,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,075,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus lifted their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $673.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $647.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $573.09. The stock has a market cap of $265.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $698.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

