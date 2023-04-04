Greenleaf Trust Acquires 1,412 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,675 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.13.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $348.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.67. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $396.02.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

