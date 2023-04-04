Greenleaf Trust Acquires 1,412 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,675 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.13.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $348.28 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $396.02. The company has a market cap of $155.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $333.67 and a 200 day moving average of $300.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

