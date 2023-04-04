Greenleaf Trust Acquires 1,518 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,787,000 after buying an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 95,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,994,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $358.10 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $362.74. The firm has a market cap of $176.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

