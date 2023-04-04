Greenleaf Trust Acquires 800 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. Barclays boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. DZ Bank downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.3 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $83.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.82. The company has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.