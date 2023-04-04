Greenleaf Trust Acquires 89 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,997 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Autodesk by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,615 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 373,609 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $70,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,084 shares of company stock worth $2,405,942 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADSK opened at $207.58 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

