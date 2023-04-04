Greenleaf Trust Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.3 %

GILD stock opened at $83.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.82.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

