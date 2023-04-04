Greenleaf Trust Buys New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 128,521 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,466,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on META. OTR Global cut shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $213.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.52.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.