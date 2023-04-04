Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Hershey by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,887. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,887. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.07, for a total value of $185,549.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,296.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,116 shares of company stock worth $12,126,247. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $257.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.18. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $257.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSY. Mizuho upped their price target on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.73.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

