Greenleaf Trust Grows Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,489,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,927,179,000 after purchasing an additional 161,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,593,000 after purchasing an additional 160,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,679,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,100,000 after purchasing an additional 153,609 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in American Water Works by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,784,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,695 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $145.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $173.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. American Water Works’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.29.

American Water Works Profile



American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

