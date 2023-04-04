Greenleaf Trust Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after acquiring an additional 836,340 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 19,918.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 658,489 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,368,000 after buying an additional 612,692 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Caterpillar by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after buying an additional 422,355 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.35.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $229.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.53. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $118.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

