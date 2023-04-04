Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,368 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of American Express by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $366,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,912 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of American Express by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,377,000 after purchasing an additional 675,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after purchasing an additional 665,857 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $284,769,000 after purchasing an additional 629,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,762 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.22.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $163.78 on Tuesday. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $192.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.97. The firm has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

