Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,690 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $229.87 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $118.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.53.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.35.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

