Greenleaf Trust Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,410 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $78,726,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,875,000 after acquiring an additional 917,906 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $66,894,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,418,052,000 after acquiring an additional 799,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,035.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

