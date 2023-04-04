Greenleaf Trust Has $2.75 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,956 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 256,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

