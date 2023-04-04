Greenleaf Trust Has $3.13 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,446 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 83,407 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $49.23. The firm has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Raymond James increased their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.03.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

